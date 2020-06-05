Kathleen Cardinal
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Francis Hodge Mr. Ronald Francis Hodge, 85, of West Ames Road, Canajoharie, New York passed away peacefully Saturday, April 11, 2020. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Ames Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Houghtaling & Smith Funeral Home, Inc., 20 Otsego Street, Canajoharie, NY 13317. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Mr. Ronald F. Hodge to the Ames Volunteer Fire Department, 595 Latimer Hill Road, Ames, NY 13317. Please sign the online guestbook for Mr. Hodge at www.houghtalingandsmith.comRonald Francis Hodge Mr. Ronald Francis Hodge, 85, of West Ames Road, Canajoharie, New York passed away peacefully Saturday, April 11, 2020. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Ames Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Houghtaling & Smith Funeral Home, Inc., 20 Otsego Street, Canajoharie, NY 13317. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Mr. Ronald F. Hodge to the Ames Volunteer Fire Department, 595 Latimer Hill Road, Ames, NY 13317. Please sign the online guestbook for Mr. Hodge at www.houghtalingandsmith.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Ames Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Houghtaling & Smith Funeral Home Inc
20 Otsego St
Canajoharie, NY 13317
(518) 673-2233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved