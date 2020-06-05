Ronald Francis Hodge Mr. Ronald Francis Hodge, 85, of West Ames Road, Canajoharie, New York passed away peacefully Saturday, April 11, 2020. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Ames Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Houghtaling & Smith Funeral Home, Inc., 20 Otsego Street, Canajoharie, NY 13317. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Mr. Ronald F. Hodge to the Ames Volunteer Fire Department, 595 Latimer Hill Road, Ames, NY 13317. Please sign the online guestbook for Mr. Hodge at www.houghtalingandsmith.comRonald Francis Hodge Mr. Ronald Francis Hodge, 85, of West Ames Road, Canajoharie, New York passed away peacefully Saturday, April 11, 2020. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Ames Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Houghtaling & Smith Funeral Home, Inc., 20 Otsego Street, Canajoharie, NY 13317. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Mr. Ronald F. Hodge to the Ames Volunteer Fire Department, 595 Latimer Hill Road, Ames, NY 13317. Please sign the online guestbook for Mr. Hodge at www.houghtalingandsmith.com
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 5, 2020.