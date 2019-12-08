Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Simkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen E. Simkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen E. Simkins Obituary
Kathleen E. (nee Cadden) Simkins passed December 3, 2019, age 74, beloved wife of the late Richard L. Simkins; dear mother of Michael (Dawn) Simkins and David (Michelle Casagni) Simkins; loving grandmother of Tyler and Kylie; sister of the late Emily Cadden. There will be no prior visitation. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorials may be made in Kathleen's memory to the ALS Society (alsa.org). Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -