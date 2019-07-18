Home

The White Funeral Home
264 North Ballston Avenue
Scotia, NY 12302
(518) 377-2300
Kathleen F. Demary


1948 - 2019
Kathleen F. Demary, 71, passed away peacefully at Ellis Hospital with her children by her side on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 after a courageous battle with Stage 4 Cancer. Kathleen enjoyed a long and rewarding career as a CNA with Glendale Nursing Home, retiring after 30 years of service. She was predeceased in 2012 by her beloved husband, John Demary. Survivors include her loving children, David Demary and Tina Durrer; three grandchildren, Aleasha Farrell, Jacob Durrer Sr. and Amanda Jedynak; two great-grandchildren, Jacob Jr. and Abigail and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Kathleen's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Funeral Home, Scotia, NY. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 18, 2019
