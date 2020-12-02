Kathleen M. Gurzynski, 93, passed away peacefully on November 26,2020. Born in Halifax, Canada she was the daughter of the late Borden and Millicent Clarke. Kathleen came to the United States when she was 18 years old and was very proud of becoming a citizen. She was the longtime owner of the Mountain Inn Restaurant in Shickshinny, PA. Kathleen stayed active in the restaurant industry locally and also worked at Worth Repeating in Socha Plaza in Scotia. She enjoyed knitting, shopping and playing cards. Above all, Kathleen loved the time she was able to spend with her family, especially clamming in South Hampton with them. She will be remembered as a gentle loving soul. Kathleen was predeceased by her husband Frank Gurzynski and her daughters Patricia Bush and Kathleen "Kathy" Squires. Left to cherish her memory is her son in law Paul Squires, Granddaughters Katie Sheridan, Jennifer Motel and Cassie Gendron. Also surviving are 6 great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice
