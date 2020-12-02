1/1
Kathleen Gurzynski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen M. Gurzynski, 93, passed away peacefully on November 26,2020. Born in Halifax, Canada she was the daughter of the late Borden and Millicent Clarke. Kathleen came to the United States when she was 18 years old and was very proud of becoming a citizen. She was the longtime owner of the Mountain Inn Restaurant in Shickshinny, PA. Kathleen stayed active in the restaurant industry locally and also worked at Worth Repeating in Socha Plaza in Scotia. She enjoyed knitting, shopping and playing cards. Above all, Kathleen loved the time she was able to spend with her family, especially clamming in South Hampton with them. She will be remembered as a gentle loving soul. Kathleen was predeceased by her husband Frank Gurzynski and her daughters Patricia Bush and Kathleen "Kathy" Squires. Left to cherish her memory is her son in law Paul Squires, Granddaughters Katie Sheridan, Jennifer Motel and Cassie Gendron. Also surviving are 6 great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Glenville Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved