Katy Seguin, 38, died unexpectedly on April 18, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Janice Heron; and her Uncle Mike Heron. Katy leaves behind her beloved children, Emily Grace, Jackson Eli, and stepdaughter, Kaileigh Seguin. They were the light of her life. Also left to mourn are her sister and best friend, Maureen Heron, Jackie & Gerry Starnes, Jeanne & Joe Montone, the Heron Clan - Pat, Mary Lou Magil, Danny, Larry, Tim, and Janice Fox, her husband Chad Seguin, and special friend, Ricardo Fernandez. Also the Meisner Family who treated her like one of their own, thank you! She leaves behind a host of cousins and friends. Katy was a beautiful woman with a special creative side. She loved photography and drawing, evidenced by the many pictures she shared. To honor Katy's life you may consider doing an act of kindness toward your fellow man. Calling hours are from 12 to 2 p.m. with a service at 2 p.m. at Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union St., Schenectady. Published in The Daily Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019