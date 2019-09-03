The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Services
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:30 PM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
107 Clinton Street
Schenectady, NY
Kathleen J. Koines Obituary
Kathleen Koines (née Holt), 75, passed peacefully at Saratoga Hospital on September 1 after a long illness. Kathleen was born in North Andover, MA, and lived much of her early life in different towns in Massachusetts, before settling in Ballston Spa in the early 1980's. She recently returned to Massachusetts, and was looking forward to spending her remaining years on the Cape. Kathleen worked as a teacher in Cambridge, MA and Galway, NY. She was known for her love of reading, travel, sewing, knitting, and cats. She enjoyed singing in the church choir, and was an active member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, including the Ladies Philoptochos Society, and the Saratoga Lake Sailing Club. She was predeceased by her sister, Virginia Aguilera. Survivors include her loving husband of 52 years, Charles Koines, children, James Koines (Erin Ritchie) of Ballston Spa, and Kristen Koines (Jonathan Landry) of Oakton, VA, sister, Phyllis George, of Sterling, MA and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 4 from 4 to 7 p.m., with the Trisagion Service at 6:30 at the Glenville Funeral Home 9 Glenridge Rd, Scotia, NY 12302. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 5 at 10:30 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church 107 Clinton Street, Schenectady, NY. A family burial will be held at the Oak Ridge Cemetery, South Dennis, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Ladies Philoptochos Society of St. George Greek Orthodox Church 107 Clinton Street, Schenectady, NY 12305. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019
