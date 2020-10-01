1/1
Kathleen Joyce (Kathy) August
1933 - 2020
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Kathy, our loving and devoted mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Surrounded by her family, she passed away after a short illness on September 25, 2020. She was born in Rotterdam, New York on November 11, 1933 to Philip and Elizabeth Draper. She married her first love, her beloved John (Jack) August, in January 1954, who preceded her in death in December 2006. Kathy was a dedicated mom and cherished her children and many grandchildren; delighting in every moment with them. She loved family parties --- especially during the holidays. She was an extraordinary cook and enjoyed experimenting with recipes. The movie, Yankee Doodle Dandy, and Louie Armstrong's music made her very happy. She loved to sew and create and was a gifted photographer. She and our dad enjoyed going on photo trips together. Although she could not draw a straight line with a ruler, she was a gifted painter and we were all extremely proud of her painting "A Wintery Path in the Woods." She was also an avid QVC shopper so spare boxes are, indeed, plentiful at the August house! She was devoted to her children Colleen (Rick), Peter (Leslie), Lori, and Paul (Peggy). Upon the death of her beloved son John, she was "Mom" to his son Tim. Kathy is survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sister, Marilyn (Ed) Nolan, her cousins, her niece and her nephews. Kathy was dearly cherished and we will never forget her wit, her charm, her tenacity, and her great love for each one of us. She will be missed and will forever live in our hearts. Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday morning, October 3 at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Avenue, Rotterdam, New York. Calling hours are from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, followed by a service. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, we are asking that memorial contributions be made in her name to St. Jude's Hospital. To leave a condolence or message for the family, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
