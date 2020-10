With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Kathy, our loving and devoted mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Surrounded by her family, she passed away after a short illness on September 25, 2020. Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday morning October 3 at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Avenue, Rotterdam, New York. Calling hours are from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, followed by a service. The burial will be private. www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com