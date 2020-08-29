Kathleen M. Orsino passed away peacefully at her home after a brief illness at the age of 71 on August 27, 2020. Kathleen was born on May 1, 1949 in Brooklyn, NY. She married Carl Orsino Sr and together they had four sons. She was a caretaker at the Baptist Nursing Home and the Scotia Mansion. She moved to the Scotia area in 1989 from Brooklyn, NY. Kathleen was a parishioner at the St. Joseph's Church, in Scotia. Kathleen was predeceased by her parents, Vincent Ensmenger and Patricia (Walsh) Ensmenger. She survived by a loving and caring husband, Carl Orsino Sr; her sons, Carl Jr (Cindy), Robert, John (Jessica) and Anthony (Annette); her grandchildren, Jessie and Melody Orsino; along with her sisters, Donna, Susie and Patricia. A service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, Inc., Scotia, NY with Deacon John Crane officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
