Kathleen M. "Kathy" Wadsworth
Kathleen "Kathy" M. Wadsworth, 73, died Wednesday May 6, 2020, at Ellis Hospital. Kathy was born in Sacramento, CA, the daughter of Alexander and Veronica Butor. She lived in the Niskayuna area for many years. Kathy was a Mechanic Engineer and had been employed at the Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory for 48 years. She specialized in fluid dynamics. A favorite part of her life was caring for the cats who came into her life. She was an active member of Soroptimist International of Schenectady. She will be remembered as a kind, giving person who cherished everyone in her life and taking the friendship to the next level. She is survived by several special friends and co-workers. Utilizing social distancing their will be calling hours for Kathy on Friday afternoon 1:30 to 3:00 at the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. An sharing memories of Kathy's life at 3, those attending pleased bring memories to share. Memorial contributions may be made to Soroptimist International of Schenectady P.O. 9303 Schenectady, NY 12309. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
Kathy will be missed in the lives of many. We knew one another for many years while she worked and became friends with my husband, George. We developed a friendship over the past few years... No tag sales in heaven Kathy! Rejoice! May all of you feeling this sadness be strengthened by the "grit" this Californian has shown, and left to each of you!!! ~ Janice Floyd
Janice Floyd
Friend
