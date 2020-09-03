Kathe passed away on Saturday, August 22nd 2020, at her home in Bradenton, Florida, at the age of 58. Kathe was born February 9th 1962, in Albany, NY, to Patricia and Richard Stoffels, Sr. A 1980 graduate of Linton High School in Schenectady, she was employed by New York State for 25 years. Kathe is survived by her three sons, Steven McMurray (Jen Bradt) of Mariaville, NY, Justin Brust of Schenectady, NY, and Jeremy Brust of Bradenton, Florida; her loving companion of 20 years, James Lais; her mother Patricia M. Stoffels of Schenectady; brother Richard H. Stoffels, Jr, of Schenectady; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by her father, Richard H. Stoffels, Sr, and her first granddaughter, Haley Hart McMurray. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store