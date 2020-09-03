1/
Kathleen Marie "Kathe" Brust
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathe passed away on Saturday, August 22nd 2020, at her home in Bradenton, Florida, at the age of 58. Kathe was born February 9th 1962, in Albany, NY, to Patricia and Richard Stoffels, Sr. A 1980 graduate of Linton High School in Schenectady, she was employed by New York State for 25 years. Kathe is survived by her three sons, Steven McMurray (Jen Bradt) of Mariaville, NY, Justin Brust of Schenectady, NY, and Jeremy Brust of Bradenton, Florida; her loving companion of 20 years, James Lais; her mother Patricia M. Stoffels of Schenectady; brother Richard H. Stoffels, Jr, of Schenectady; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by her father, Richard H. Stoffels, Sr, and her first granddaughter, Haley Hart McMurray. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved