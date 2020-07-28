1/
Kathleen Marie McCadden
1959 - 2020
Kathleen Marie McCadden of Johnson Road passed away at home on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was 61. Born on January 12, 1959 in Cambridge, daughter of William and Bertha (Muilenburg) Banks. She is the wife of John F. McCadden whom she married in 1994. Kathleen worked as deputy commissioner of accounts for the city of Mechanicville. She enjoyed cooking, reading and playing bingo. An avid animal lover, she loved her dog Jax and enjoyed working on her farm. Survivors in addition to her husband John include her children, William (Courtney) Bolton of Stillwater and John McCadden of Mechanicville, adoring grandchildren Camden, Rylee and Corey, her siblings Bobby Banks, John Banks, Pamela Banks and Deborah Banks-Comorski. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of her family. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 28, 2020.
