Kathleen Ruth Presseisen, 88, of Lake Wales, Florida, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Grace Healthcare. She was born July 16, 1931 in Schenectady, New York to the late Percy and Ruth (Schmidt) Harblin. She was a Homemaker and of the Protestant faith. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold Fogg Jr. and second husband, Fred Presseisen and a brother. She is survived by her daughters, Pamela Presseisen of Lake Wales, FL; sons, Harold Fogg and wife, Karen of Charlotte, NC, Norbert Fogg and wife Debbie of Scotia, NY; step daughter, Phyllis McGrath and husband, Jack of Northport, FL, step-sons, Ronald Presseisen and wife Delores of TX, Barrie Presseisen of MA, Mitchell Presseisen and wife, Lisa of TX; sisters, Mary Colon of NY, Patricia Harblin of NY; brother, Richard Harblin of NY; 12 grandchildren, many great and great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Donations can be made to Childhood Cancer Research at the Logan Strong Foundation at http://www.loganstrongfoundation.org. Family will announce services later in New York. Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 7, 2019