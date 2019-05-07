Kathleen Pruyn Salvadore, 73, former resident of Mechanicville, died unexpectedly at her home in Easton, Pa., Saturday, May 4th. Born in Troy, May 16th, 1945, daughter of the late Kenyon and E. Audrey Sullivan Pruyn, Kathy was a 1963 graduate of Catholic Central High School. After living out of our area for a number of years, Kathy returned and was a bookkeeper for the Mechanicville Housing Authority for years, until retirement. Previously she worked for DEC Engineering in Detroit, and Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and Charleston, SC. Kathy enjoyed watching classic movies, socializing with family, friends and neighbors, especially spending her last years living close to her daughter and grandchildren. Kathy's home was like living in Ireland, with the color green and shamrocks literally everywhere. She lived life as an Irish LASS. Sadly, Kathy was predeceased by her son and hero, US Army LtCol Anthony Mark Salvadore, who died as a result of a motor vehicle accident this past November 16th. Survivors include her devoted daughter Amy Salvadore Blythe of Easton, loving grandkids Amanda Kathleen Blythe and Connor Blythe, her loyal sister Sue Larkin of Mechanicville, brother Kenyon William Pruyn, daughter-in-law Kristy Salvadore of Virginia, former husband and children's father Tony (Pam) Salvadore of San Francisco, and cherished nieces, nephews, in-laws and many lifelong friends. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville, with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. Calling hours at the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the s Project in memory of Kathleen Pruyn Salvadore and Anthony Mark Salvadore. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com Published in The Daily Gazette on May 7, 2019