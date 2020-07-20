Kathleen Puszcz

Kathleen (Kenna) Puszcz of Niskayuna passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 peacefully at her home with her husband, children and grandchildren at her side. Kathy was born in Troy, NY to the late Charles F. and Harriet (Lodge) Kenna. Kathy attended St. Paul's Finishing Academy and graduated from Catholic Central High School in Troy in 1966. After high school, she began her 30 year career with the State of New York. After she retired she stayed busy working at Kirkland's and shopping at TJ Maxx and Marshall's. Kathy and Paul were married on September 1, 1973 at St. Paul's church in Troy, and shared 46 years of beautiful marriage together. Kathy enjoyed spending time with her 5 grandchildren, traveling to Florida for the winters, and decorating her home. Kathy was an extremely caring, giving, and compassionate person. Family and traditions were both very important to Kathy, and she was very proud of the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Kathy was also predeceased by her sister, Christine Hilt. Kathy is survived by her husband, Paul Joseph Puszcz, in addition to her two children, Amanda Kelly Leipman (Matt) of Catskill, NY, and Timothy Paul Puszcz of Niskayuna, NY. Kathy is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Matthew P. Leipman, Emma R. Leipman, Sara E. Leipman, Aidan C. Leipman and McKenna A. Leipman, as well as her brother-in-law George Hilt, nephews, Kevin and Sean Hilt, sister-in-law Linda (Puszcz) Sauer and family as well as several cherished cousins. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at Ellis Hospital - A4. Their care, compassion and professionalism was greatly appreciated. Calling hours will take place on Tuesday, July 21 from 4:00 to 6:00 at DeLegge Funeral Home on Chrysler Ave. , Schenectady. Mass will be at 10:00am on Wednesday, July 22 at St. John's the Evangelist Church. Interment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations/memorial gifts be made to Community Hospice. For condolences or to light a candle you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com