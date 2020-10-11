Kathleen (Holmes) Robert, 95, passed away peacefully at Glendale Home on Friday, October 9th, at the age of 95 with her daughters by her side. Kathleen was born on March 4, 1925, in Waterford, NY to Almina (Robitaille) and Louis Holmes. She was educated at St Ann's French Parochial School and graduated from Keveny Memorial Academy in 1942. She graduated from Albany Business College in 1944 and later attended Siena College. Kathleen worked at Behr-Manning Corp and later as a secretary for the New York State Department of Commerce, Department of Economic Development for 16 years. In 1959 she married her devoted husband of 60 years, Edmond, and raised 4 beautiful children. She was also devoted to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, taking an active interest in their lives. An avid gardener, Kathleen belonged to the Schenectady Rose Society and the Rosendale Garden Club. A great lover of flowers, she often sent bouquets from her garden to friends and neighbors. Kathleen was a communicant of Saint Kateri Tekakwitha parish (formerly Our Lady of Fatima) where she was an active member of the Friendship Circle for many years. She spent many happy hours making crafts with the group and developed lifelong friendships. She also devoted many hours to managing the white elephant sale at the annual bazaar. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Glendale Home and especially the Erie Crossing nursing unit, and the activities and therapy departments for the great care that they provided. Kathleen took a great interest in her fellow residents at Glendale and she really enjoyed the activities and life at the facility. She is survived by her children Suzanne Revette (Michael) of West Glenville, Mary Carbone (John) of Ballston Spa, Paul Robert (Christine) of Dumont, NJ, and Michael Robert (Mark Giese) of Boston, MA. She also leaves behind six grandchildren: Michael Revette (Kelly), Joseph Revette (Joamy), Christopher Robert, Jack Carbone, Kathryn Carbone, Julianne Robert and two great-grandchildren: Alexis Revette and Emmett Revette, nephews Robert Hare and Phillip Hare (Sandy). She was predeceased by her husband, Edmond. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday October 13th from 5 to 7pm at the Gleason Funeral Home. A private mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday October 14th. Interment will be at St. Joseph's cemetery in Waterford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Activities Department at Glendale Home.





