Kathleen S. Kinum, "Kay," age 88, passed away peacefully July 13, 2019 at Albany Medical Center. She was born August 28, 1930, and was a lifelong resident of Scotia, New York. She graduated from Scotia-Glenville High School and was selected as Valedictorian. She married the love of her life, Edward A. Kinum, on November 23, 1950, who preceded her in death in 2008. After graduating from the Katherine Gibbs in Boston, Kay worked a short time at General Electric before settling in as Office Manager at Kinum Chiropractic est. 1958. She became legendary for providing the very best Thumper back massages and often attributed her good health "to all that great chiropractic care" she received. She was a committed follower of Jesus and passionate about serving in the nursery at Christ's Church of Guilderland, which she attended for many years. Kay is survived by her sons, Andrew (Drew) Kinum of Scotia, Dr. Edward Kinum of Waterford; grandchildren, Alexandra (Alex), Jonathan (Jon), Kelsey Wilson (Kinum) and husband Taylor Wilson, nieces Chriss Mitchell-Schmelz and Claudia Mitchell-Starkovich, plus nine great-grandchildren. Please join us in honoring and celebrating her life Friday, August 16th, between 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd., Glenville, with a service at 12:30 followed by burial at the Solomon National Cemetery in Schuylerville at 2:00 p.m. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for the compassionate care that Kay received from the Eddy Daybreak, Faith in Action and Albany Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eddy Daybreak Program at Marjorie Doyle Rockwell Center, 18 Pasinella Way, Cohoes, NY 12047. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019