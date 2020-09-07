Kathleen Severson Serafino of Aurora, Colorado passed over peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. The daughter of the late Lawrence B. and Dorothy Kusek Severson, she was born in Schenectady, NY. She graduated from the Church of St. Adalbert Parish School, Mont Pleasant High School, and Schenectady County Community College all in Schenectady. In 1978, she moved to Colorado where she pursued her career as an engineering clerk and administrative professional working at Alcoa Packaging Machinery, Meadow Gold Dairy, and Wright Water Engineers. She was also employed as a corporate travel counselor and day care operator. Kathleen devoted the last portion of her career to higher education working as an administrative professional at the Colorado Department of Higher Education in Denver and at the Arapahoe Community College in Littleton. She diligently worked through her final illness as the Program Assistant to the Vice President of Student Affairs. At a virtual memorial service, her campus colleagues said of her: "Kathy was a very mild natured woman. She loved working at A.C.C. and being a part of the campus community; volunteering her time and participating in as many events as she could. She was a great storyteller and loved to make connections with everyone she encountered. She could always find a way to relate to you. Kathy enjoyed sharing stories of her family and loved ones. She especially enjoyed sharing stories about her daughter and how proud she was of her. Kathy was a kind and gentle woman and she will be missed." Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Daniel Severson and David Severson. Kathy is survived by her beloved daughter, Suzanne Serafino of Colorado; her aunt, Barbara Kusek. She is survived by her brothers: Ken Severson, Paul Severson, Timothy Severson, and Ron Severson; niece: Carmelina DiCaprio; great-nephew: Jared Langford. She is also survived by her cousins and their children and grandchildren. Calling hour will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 10 to 11 A.M. at the Church of St. Adalbert, with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11 A.M. with Rev. Matthew H. Frisoni officiating. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Those who wish to remember Kathleen in a special way may make a contribution to the Organ & Music Fund, Church of St.. Adalbert, 550 Lansing St., Schenectady, NY 12303. For condolences please visit deleggefuneralhome.com
