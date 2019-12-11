|
Kathleen "Kathy" Squires, 64, passed away peacefully on December 6,2019 at Ellis Hospital. Born in East McKeesport, PA she was the daughter of Kathleen Gurzynski and the late Frank Gurzynski. Kathy was a 1973 graduate of Scotia Glenville High School and went on to obtain her LPN certification. She married her beloved husband Paul Squires on December 17, 1976 at St. Joseph's Church in Scotia. Kathy loved her career at Baptist Health and Retirement Center in Scotia. She faithfully worked there for 42 years, retiring in 2017. She adored the residents and the employees throughout her career there. Kathy enjoyed bingo, shopping and traveling. Above all she loved her family especially her grandchildren. Kathy will be remembered for her big heart and always putting others before herself. Left to cherish her memory is her husband Paul Squires, daughters Katie Sheridan (Jeff), Jennifer Motel and Renee Eddy (Steve). Additional survivors include her beloved grandchildren Brooke Murray, Abby Sheridan, Emily Motel, Oliver Motel, Howard Eddy, Nicole Eddy, Stephanie Eddy, Joshua Provost and Hailey Eddy. Her brother in law David Squires (CJ) along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive. In addition to her father, Kathy was predeceased by her sister Patricia Bush. Calling hours will be held on Saturday December 14, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you do a good deed and a random act of kindness in Kathy's honor. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019