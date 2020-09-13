1/1
Kathleen Theresa Stewart
Kathleen Theresa Stewart, a longtime Metairie resident, passed away at her home peacefully after a brief second battle with cancer on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was 69. Kathleen was born on October 11, 1950 in Schenectady, New York to the late Phillip and Emilia Siebel. She was raised in Schenectady, graduating in the Linton High School class of 1968. Kathleen was a long-time employee of Chehardy Sherman Williams law firm. Kathleen's zest for life and appreciation for those in her life helped her survive cancer for the past couple of years. She also did what she loved and knew best - practicing and teaching yoga to the end of her life. She was never one to sit still and was always more active than people even half her age. She had a warm and generous nature and could make you feel at ease in an instant. Kathleen is survived by her son, Seth Stewart (Angela) many dear friends and colleagues, especially her long-time companion of 20 years, Richard "Dickie" Reese; her sister, Carol Siebel her brother, Thomas Siebel (Kelli); nephews Chad Siebel (Beverly) and Randy Mazzie Sr; niece, Misti Morrill (Brian) and her beloved Borzois, Rainie and Lana. In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Kathleen's character, we ask that all who wish to participate make a donation to the American Cancer Society, http://main.acsevents.org/goto/Kathleen_Stewart.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 13, 2020.
