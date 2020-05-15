Kathryn A. Matteo, 67, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 12th, 2020. A lifelong area resident, Kathy was born in Schenectady to her parents, John Bevington and the late Allie Peuschel Bevington. Kathy was a graduate of Draper High School and went on to work for New York State and for the Town of Rotterdam in the tax receivers office, retiring in 2012. Kathy loved her family with all her heart and was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, crocheting, cooking, baking and spending time with her grandkids. Kathy leaves behind her beloved and devoted husband of 45 years, Ronald J. Matteo, her loving children, Tina Matteo (Jason Williams) and Ron Matteo (Lacey) and her adored grandchildren, Richard, Troy and Brianna. She also leaves behind her father, John Bevington and her brothers Les Bevington (Cindy) and John Bevington as well as several nieces and nephews. Kathy was predeceased by her mother, Allie and brother, Brion Bevington. "Celebration of Life" services will be held at a later date. To share condolences with Kathy's family, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 15, 2020.