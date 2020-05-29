Kathryn E. Lusso, 77, of Fultonville passed away May 26, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was born in Fultonville on September 10, 1942 and is the daughter of the late George A. and Ada May (Borden) Friers. She is survived by her loving husband whom she married on July 16, 1983 Charles A. Lusso of Fultonville. Also by her brothers James (Corkey) Friers of Madison, Arthur Friers of Fultonville, Robert Friers of Oriskany Falls, and David (Cynthia) Friers of Fultonville. A sister Jean Palmatier of Canajoharie, and by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and many grandnieces and grandnephews. Besides her parents Kathryn is predeceased by her sisters Irene Meyer, Elois Cole, and Dorothy Rose. During her lifetime she was born and raised in Fultonville, and worked for 21 years as a dietitian at Ellis Hospital. After her retirement Kathryn enjoyed spending time as a homemaker, and time with her family. She was a life member of the Fonda Fultonville Methodist Church, and also a member of the Dar Society for 50 years. Due to current health concerns and keeping with federal and state regulations, services will be private, and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Jackson & Betz Funeral Home, 15 Main Street, Fultonville, NY 12072. In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of Kathryn can be made to the Fonda Fultonville Methodist Church, PO Box 125, Fultonville, NY 12072 or to a charity of choice. Please visit the online memorial and sign the virtual guest registry to support the family at www.brbsfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 29, 2020.