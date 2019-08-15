|
Kathryn Irene "Kathy" Tuttle went to be with the Lord on 8/12/19 in Schenectady, NY at the age of 67. Kathy was born on September 28, 1951, in Albany, NY. She graduated from Maria College in 1989. She worked for GE in the international finance division for more than 30 years. During her retirement, Kathy was the president of the GE Women's club and on the board of the GE Retirees. Kathy was also a trustee of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Schenectady. She later was a member of the board of trustees and the former treasurer of Calvery Orthodox Presbyterian Church. Kathy will be remembered for her love of travel, gardening, reading, and cats. Kathy is survived by her sister, Lorraine Reidel. Her nieces, Esther and Grace and nephews, Seth and his wife Nikki, Nathan and his partner Katie. Kathy also leaves behind many close friends particularly Dave and Jane Stender. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Evelyn Tuttle. Calling hours and service will be held at Calvery Orthodox Church at 1230 Rugby Road, Schenectady NY on Friday, August 16, 2019. Calling hours 9:30 to 11 a.m. Service at 11 a.m.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019