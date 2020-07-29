1/1
Kathryn Joan (McDonald) Barr
Kathryn Joan Barr (McDonald), 91, of Fort Pierce, FL passed away July 26, 2020. Joan was born November 30, 1928 in Erie, PA to the late Loraine Anthony McDonald and Frances Philomena McDonald (Selker). She grew up in Erie, graduating from the Academy High School in 1946 where she was a Drum Majorette in the high school band. Joan went on to meet the love of her life and eventually would marry John F. Barr, III in November of 1950; in 1969 John and Joan moved to Scotia, NY where they lived until settling down in Fort Pierce, FL in 1987. Joan is preceded in death by her loving husband John F. Barr, III. She is survived by her children, Mary Barr Ryan, John F. Barr IV, Kathryn Barr Fitzgerald, William T. Barr, James P. Barr; grandchildren, Erin Ryan, Christopher Ryan, Anna Fitzgerald, Sean Fitzgerald, Ryan Barr, Patrick Barr, Sara Barr, Cooper Barr, Zoe Barr, Claire Barr; siblings, Lucille McDonald Bowden, Rose McDonald Herbstritt, Dorothy McDonald Davies and William McDonald; many loving nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Saint Lucie Catholic Church, 425 SW Irving Street, Port St. Lucie, FL 34983. Joan will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Riverview Cemetery, Ft. Pierce, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making memorial contributions in Joan's honor to Food for the Poor, to do so please visit www.foodforthepoor.org Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Port St. Lucie Chapel. A guest book can be signed at www.YatesFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Saint Lucie Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Yates Funeral Home & Crematory
7951 South U.S. 1
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
(772) 878-2300
