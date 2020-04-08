The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Engstrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn L. "Kay" Engstrom


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn L. "Kay" Engstrom Obituary
Kathryn L. "Kay" Engstrom, 77, of Clifton Park died on Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born in Faribault, MN on July 19, 1942 and was the daughter of the late Edward and May Fager Mollenhauer. She was a graduate of Faribault High School and the Swedish Hospital School of Nursing. Kay was a registered nurse for over 50 years. She was the beloved wife of 57 years to Gerald A. "Gerry" Engstrom who survives. Kay is the devoted mother of Suzanne Engstrom and Andrea (Stephen) Schaeffer. The family will celebrate Kay's life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
Download Now