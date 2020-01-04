|
Kathryn Marie Manhey Collins passed away peacefully on her 85th birthday at home. Kathryn was born on January 3, 1935 in Amsterdam, NY and was the daughter of the late Edward C. and Jessica (Brown) Manhey. Kathy was a graduate of Fonda-Fultonville High School and following graduation, attended St. Mary's School of Nursing in Amsterdam, NY. Kathy met and married her husband, Norman J. Collins Sr. on June 18, 1955 and together they raised their family in Burnt Hills. She was an avid quilter and enjoyed spending many hours creating beautiful quilts for her family to enjoy as heirlooms. She was also a member of the Q.U.I.L.T.S. local quilting guild in Schenectady. When she wasn't at the sewing machine, Kathy could be found working at the Burnt Owl in Burnt Hills, or serving as a leader of the Schenectady County 4-H. She also served as a member of the Schenectady County Home Bureau. Kathy was the mother of two wonderful and caring children, Norman J. (Susan) Collins, Jr. and Eileen Collins. She was the grandmother to David (Jessica) Collins, Brian (Danielle) Collins, Jeffrey (Meagan) Collins, Daniel (Alyssa) Collins and Collin (Kristin) Whiteford, all of whom are proud to carry on their grandmother's legacy. Kathy was also a doting great-grandmother to Easton, Emily, Evelyn, Clayton and Camden Collins, James Manning, and Caleb and Hannah Riccardi. Along with her parents, Kathy was predeceased by her husband, Norman J. Collins, Sr., sister, Sandra Coons and great-granddaughter, Harper Elizabeth Collins. Kathy's family would like to thank the Home Instead caregivers and Community Hospice for the wonderful care she received at home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Services will be private for family. Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Kathy's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020