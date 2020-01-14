|
Kathryn Rita (Fasolino) Mercadante passed away on January 12, 2020 with her family by her side. Rita was born in Amsterdam, NY on October 7, 1926 and was raised on the "south side" of Amsterdam. Growing up she was surrounded by her very large extended family and the importance of family was a guiding light for her during her lifetime. She was a graduate of Wilbur H. Lynch High School, class of 1944 and during her high school years her talent and passion for art was launched. Additionally, she was also an active member in and Secretary of the Psi Chi Phi Club as well as the Art Editor of the yearbook. Following graduation, she attended Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, NY to study Fine Art. During her time at Pratt she blossomed into a talented artist, creating many watercolor, ink, oil paintings and charcoal works, many of which still exist today. She voluntarily gave up her position in her class at Pratt before graduation in order to make room for the GI's returning from WWII. When asked by her children if this bothered her, she would always say "the boys were coming home" and accepted this as part of the sacrifice of that generation. Upon leaving Pratt, she was employed at the General Electric Company in Schenectady, NY as a commercial artist. During her career, she created artwork that was used in print advertising, corporate presentations/events as well as confidential government projects that required her being escorted to and from her desk. Surrounded by the highly talented group of artists that GE assembled during this time, she loved the creative nature of her work and flourished under the tutelage of these talented artists. It was during these years that she met the love of her life, Thomas Mercadante, also of Amsterdam, NY. They were married April 30, 1949 in the original Mount Carmel Church where they had been parishioners since they were children. They shared 56 years together until his passing in 2005. In 1955, she left her position at GE to start her family. Her 5 children kept her very busy and she was always involved in their interests and events. Rita's house was always filled with her children's friends as well as her and Tom's very large families. For many years, her holiday dinners for family were large and boisterous events, with all being welcomed and enough food and laughs for a lifetime. During this time, she continued to create her art. Using her handwritten calligraphy talent, she created many personalized notes, wedding invitations and certificates of achievement for friends, family, school, community and civic groups, all done to her exacting standards. When her children were older, Rita returned to the workplace, heading up regional advertising for Kmart stores where she remained until her retirement. In retirement, Rita continued her passion for Art. The paintings she produced during this time included landscape scenes, recreating locations from her travels throughout the U.S. or just whatever came to her creative mind. Her paintings grace the homes of her children as well as grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends and serve as a constant reminder of the love she had for them. She and Tom loved to travel with their children for vacations in Florida and the Northeast. They would visit their sons on California for extended stays and travel to Walt Disney World with her daughters and grandchildren. Her 7 grandchildren brought her great joy, and they loved their "Meima" very much. Rita was always active in many community groups including The Red Hats, Community Concerts, Mount Carmel Church Senior Citizens and the Montgomery County Republican Committee. She also really enjoyed playing bocce at Mount Carmel Church and at the Port Jackson Bocce Club. Rita was predeceased by her parents, Louis and Helen Barnell (Baranello) Fasolino, her husband, Thomas Mercadante, and her brother Donald Fasolino. She is survived by her brother, Louis Fasolino and sister, Janice Helmin; her children Patricia (Frank) Valiante, Thomas Mercadante, Marc Mercadante, Paul (Charlene) Mercadante, and Andrea (Kevin Cowill) Mercadante; her seven grandchildren, Frank Valiante, Clifton Hebert IV, Gianna Valiante, Mitchell Mercadante, Nicholas Mercadante, Malia Cowill and Makenna Cowill, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and godchildren. The family will receive friends and family on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeStefano Funeral home, 1414 St. Hwy, Rt. 5S, Amsterdam, NY. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 16th at Mount Carmel Church, 39 St. John Street, Amsterdam, NY with the Rev. Pascal Iannotti officiating. Private burial will take place at Mount Carmel Cemetery immediately following the funeral. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Montgomery County ARC.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020