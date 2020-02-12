Home

New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Kathryn "Kate" Terrell

Kathryn "Kate" Terrell Obituary
Kathryn "Kate" Terrell, born November 25, 1964, died on February 9, 2020 after a long struggle with medical issues. Kate was predeceased by her father William Terrell, Sr. and his wife Mary, of Stillwater and by her mother Mary Jo (Gusse) of Albany. She is survived by her brother William of Bolton Landing and by her brother James (and wife Terri) of Stony Creek. She is also survived by two step-brothers, Frank and Joe, and stepsister, Darcie, and many loving nieces and nephews. Kate earned her BS in marketing from Long Island University and used that degree to teach people throughout her life. Beginning with career development at LIU teaching to high schoolers at TJ Maxx to developing an advocacy course for medical students. Kate was always teaching. Her final job before being disabled was to work at Empire Blue Cross/ Blue Shield teaching those with direct plans how to best use their benefits. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the , the or the American Kidney Fund in Kate's memory and honor. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020
