Kathy Ann Chairs Coppola, 55, of Florence, SC, formerly of Schenectady, NY, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 in the McLeod Hospice House. Mrs. Coppola was born in Schenectady, NY, a daughter of the late Oliver Chairs and Mable Hazzard Chairs. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Paulette Chairs Bonner and two brothers, Gary and Ray Chairs. Surviving are her loving husband of 30 years, Patrick Coppola, of Florence; a daughter, Erika (Hector) Coppola of Florence; two sons, Ronald Marshall of Schenectady, NY and Joshua Marshall of Lakeland, FL; a step daughter, Melissa Coppola Summer of West Palm Beach, eight grandchildren, Hector and Katalina Coppola, Joshua Jr., Damon, J-Son, Cory, Gabe and Mellow Marshall; two step grandchildren, Madison and Taylor Summer; two brothers, John (Desire) Chairs and Kevin (Rosette) Chairs and three sisters, Donna (Johnson) Chapman, Pamela (John) Fulton, and Jeanette (Paul) Williams all of Schenectady, NY; a sister-in-law, Joyce Gronki; and a number of nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in the Florence National Cemetery directed by Cain-Calcutt Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019
