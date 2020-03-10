Home

Kathy W. Brandle

Kathy W. Brandle Obituary
Kathy W. Brandle, 67, passed away on March 6, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. She was born on July 2, 1952 daughter of the late Harold D. and Catherine (Caputo) Wallimann in Schenectady, NY. Kathy made her home in Texas where she met her husband Tom. Together they ran a Saw Mill in Texas where they resided for 40 years until his passing. She will be dearly missed. Kathy is survived by her brother, David Wallimann and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made toThe Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208. Funeral services will be private.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 10, 2020
