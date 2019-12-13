Home

Mevec Funeral Home
224 Milton Avenue
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mevec Funeral Home
224 Milton Avenue
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
Kazuko Pitt


1936 - 2019
Kazuko Pitt Obituary
Kazuko Pitt, 83, died on December 10, 2019. She was born on April 23, 1936 in Hokkaido, Japan. Kaz was an amazing seamstress who worked at Beastly Buddies making beautiful costumes for the last 35 years. She was funny, smart, strong, athletic and good at anything she did. She loved watching Japanese movies and eating out with her friends. She is survived by her sons, Matthew Konopka of Ballston Spa, Thomas (MaryBeth) Pitt of Glen Allen, VA; her five grandchildren and one great-grandson. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Mevec Funeral Home, 224 Milton Ave, Ballston Spa, NY. For directions or to light a candle, visit us at www.mevecfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019
