Keith B. Keeler, 67, of Guilderland, passed away with his family by his side on Friday March 20, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Albany on November 10, 1952, he grew up in Colonie and later resided in Guilderland. Keith loved boating especially on Schroon Lake and the St. Lawrence Seaway. He enjoyed racing his boat any time he could, particularly at Horsepower on the Hudson. When he wasn't boating, he was on his Harley. Keith was an international champion in slot car racing which he started at 12 years old and never gave up. He will be forever remembered at the GOAT. Keith was a true rock star playing in the band Fracture in the early to mid-80's. He never stopped drumming. Keith enjoyed coaching baseball at both Colonie and Guilderland leagues. Keith retired from National Grid after 45 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Ann M. (Cerone) Keeler; his sister Kimberly Sherwin; children, Lisa (Stephen) Larice, Douglas A. Keeler, and Daniel E. (Jordan) Keeler. He is the stepfather of Kyle F. (Katherine) Hussey. Keith was Papa to his cherished grandchildren, Korina and Gibson Larice; Landon and Audrena Keeler and Isabella, Riley and Elliana Keeler. He is also survived by many extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Bernard and Jeanne Keeler and his brother Kevin Keeler. Keith's family has chosen to follow the health guidelines in order to protect the health and well being of their family and friends and will not have any public service at this time. A celebration of Keith's life will be held in the near future and will be published in the newspaper and on the Cannon Funeral Home website. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com Memorial contributions may be made to (woundedwarriorproject.org) or Lustgarten Foundation (www.lustgarten.org) in memory of Keith B. Keeler.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020