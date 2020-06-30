Keith (Born) West,61: Born August 17,1958 in Albany N.Y was called home to be with his beloved mother Elizabeth Jones and his father Jay B. West on Friday, June 26, 2020 peacefully surrounded by family. Keith is predeceased by two of his grandchildren Hanif Williams and Malik Williams. Keith was happily married to Elsa West for 31 years. He loved to take his grandkids to the park. He also loved playing basketball and go fishing with his brothers. Keith loved to play the oldies but goodies. His favorite song was "Bad. Bad Leroy Brown" by Jim Croce. Family was very important to Keith and he loved a home cooked meal especially his wife's collard greens with vinegar. He worked for Environmental Services for five years as a cleaner. He leaves to cherish his memory: his sons Roger Van Sein of Troy N.Y, Zaquan West (Zora) of Brooklyn NY, Daquail West (Kate) of Ballston Spa, Jaymear West of Albany NY, Brian Braxton (Esha) of Troy, NY. His loving daughters Kaila West of Malden MA, O'Asia West-Wright (Vernon) of Cohoes NY. He is predeceased by two of his brothers James (Lenny) West, and Larry (Ciam) West. His sisters, Shirley West of California, Tracy West of Schenectady NY, Christinie West of Rotterdam NY, Katina Jones (Galloway) of Charlotte, NC; his brothers Guy West of Troy, NY, Michael West of Connecticut, Terrell Terry of Schenectady, NY, Carl West of Albany NY, and Nathaniel "JJ" West of Albany NY. He also leaves to cherish his memory a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Keith's family Wednesday, July 1, 2020 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany, NY 12206. Please enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway. Masks and Social Distancing are required; and 30 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.