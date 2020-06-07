Keith K. Repscher, 63, of State Route 30, Esperance, passed away peacefully after a hard fought battle with cancer on Friday, May 29th at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Keith was born November 24, 1956 in Schenectady, NY, a son of Kenneth and Dorothy (Giaquinto) Repscher. He was educated in Old Saybrook, CT, and later enlisted in the US Army serving as a diesel generator operator/mechanic during the Vietnam era. Upon his honorable discharge in 1977, Keith began a long career as a Union Carpenter, primarily as a Superintendent with A.O.W. in Albany until his retirement at age 55. Keith bowled in leagues at the former Cobleskill Lanes, played in the Schoharie County Softball League (1984 NYS Champions), and held membership in the American Legion and B.A.S.S. He was an avid Bass fisherman and member of the Albany Area Bass Masters Club for many years. He also enjoyed hunting, and was proud of his patent-pending 'Bow-Lok', a display rack for Crossbow and Compound bows. Some of his favorite pastimes were spent gardening with his grandchildren, woodworking, playing cards and board games with family and friends, and going to casinos. He always looked forward to his annual trip to Las Vegas. He was humbled by the outpouring of love and support given to him and his family. Many memories of the good times spent together were shared through the visits, calls and letters received. He never realized the deep impact his life made. In touching so many lives, he will be greatly missed. Survivors include his devoted wife; Teresa "Terri" (Coons) Repscher, whom he married April 6, 1975, daughter; Charity Bender (Edward, III) of Schoharie, son; Shayne Repscher (Nicole) of Central Bridge, five grandchildren; Serena Smith (TJ), Gabrielle and Alexis Bender, Briana and Bella Repscher, a great-grandson, Carter Smith, brother; Ronald Repscher of TN, mother-in-law; Patricia Coons, brother-in-law; Joseph Coons (Kathleen) all of Schenectady, sister-in-law; Pamela Bikowicz (Paul) of FL, estranged sister; Darlene, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cherished friends who were considered family. He was predeceased by his parents, a brother; Edward "Rebel" Repscher, and his father-in-law; Robert Coons. A military salute will be held on an undetermined date with interment in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Keith to St. Jude's Children Hospital, www.giftfunds.stjude.org Click "find fund", type in Keith Repscher and proceed. The Langan Funeral Home of Schoharie and the Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home of Cobleskill are assisting the Repscher family. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Keith's family.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 7, 2020.