Keith M. Torak, 49, of Rotterdam, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Born in Schenectady and raised in Rotterdam, Keith was the son of William and Anne Torak. He was the devoted husband of Tammie L. (Kipp) Torak. They were together for over 22 years and married since August 18, 2018. Loving father of Kathryn (Peter) Alioto and Kimberly Yager. Cherished grandfather of Phillip James Alioto and Luciana Marie Alioto. Dearest brother of Tyrone Torak and the late Ruel Torak. Also survived by three nieces and nephews; Christian Cooke, Mikaela Moyer and Jayden Vinciguerra, as well as several aunts, uncles and many friends. Keith was a graduate of Mohonasen high School, class of 1988 and attended SCCC studying computer science. He worked for the General Electric Co. in Schenectady as a machine operator. Keith enjoyed coin collecting and reading and was a lover of video gaming, computers and anything Sci-Fi. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 14, 2020.