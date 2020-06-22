Kelley A. Trombley, 52, died Thursday June 18, 2020 at Ellis Hospital after a long illness. Kelley was born in Albany and was a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate of Berne- Knox- Westerlo High School and SUNY Cobleskill. Kelley was a longtime dedicated employee of LT's Grill in Niskayuna. She also worked for several years as a caregiver for Chuck and Sylvia James in Niskayuna. Kelley is survived by her father, Thomas McNamara of Laughlin, NV, her mother, Patricia Lightbody of Candor, NY, her husband of 25 years, Michael J. Trombley, two children, Madeleine D. Trombley and Jack-Nelson Trombley, two siblings, Lori Fleischer of Atlanta, GA and Thomas Lightbody of Candor, NY. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.