Kelsey Lynn Lussier Taylor, 29, of Guilderland, NY passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday July 29, 2020. Kelsey was born on May 6, 1991 in Plattsburgh, NY. She is survived by the loves of her life & precious children Kaitlyn Josephine Taylor & Parker James Taylor; the father of her children Zachery Taylor, her mothers Laurie A. Davey & Theresa Cross; her sister Jessica Bridge (Adam) Hathaway and brother Justin (Jennifer) Bridge; maternal grandparents William (Brenda) Sayward, paternal grandmother Sharon Hackett Sterling, maternal grandparents Donald (Eva) Cross. Kelsey is predeceased by her father William Lussier. Kelsey worked at Wildwood School in Schenectady, NY where she was very passionate about helping & working with children. Kelsey loved all of the children at the Wildwood School & co-workers so much. Kelsey loved being outside enjoying all activities but especially camping. Kelsey had a bubbly & outgoing personality which drew many friends to her. Her greatest loves in the world were her best friend and daughter Kaitlyn Josephine Taylor and her baby boy son Parker James Taylor. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 4-7pm at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 5216 Western Turnpike (just west of Carman Rd.) Guilderland. To leave a condolence or message for the family please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com
.