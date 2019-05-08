Kenneth C. Canary, 92, a lifelong Route 29, Gloversville resident, peacefully went to heaven on February 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife of almost 71 years, Phyllis Crannell Canary; his four children, daughters, Lynda Naske (Bob) of Johnstown, Lois Wager (Michael) of Broadalbin, Laurie Frederick (Tom) of Northville, and son, Keith Canary (Kelly) of Vail Mills. Ken will be laid to rest on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Broadalbin-Mayfield Rural Cemetery, Ext. North Main Street, Broadalbin. The night of Ken's Celebration of Life Service in February was one of the worst Snow and Ice Storms of the winter, which kept many from attending. Ken's family would like to invite family and friends to the Graveside Service and to a Come and Go Open House Reception to be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the K. C. Canary – John Deere Museum located at 1719 State Highway 29, Gloversville. If possible, please RSVP for the reception by leaving a message at 518-883-8032, texting 518-225-0070, or emailing: [email protected] by May 11th. Memorial contributions in Ken's honor can be made to Sacandaga Bible Conference, 191 Lakeview Road, Broadalbin, NY 12025. Arrangements are entrusted to the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc., 111 County Highway 106, Johnstown, NY 12095. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 8, 2019