|
|
Rev. Dr. Kenneth C. Heckeler, 90, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019 at his home with family by his side. Born in Schenectady, NY he was the son of the late Foster and Harriett Heckeler. Following high school, Ken proudly served his country in the Army from 1950-1952 where he was ranked as Corporal. Kenneth married his beloved late wife Dorothy Bradt Heckeler on June 20, 1954. Together they shared 35 years until her passing on July 23, 1989. In 1950, Ken received a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry from Union College. He went on to obtain his Master's Degree in Chemistry in 1956. Kenneth went back to continue his education at Trinity Seminary receiving a Master's Degree in Biblical Studies in 1996 and in 2005 a Doctorate of Ministry. Ken started working at Schenectady Chemicals on March 1, 1955 and retired after 38 dedicated years on December 31, 1993. Kenneth married his beloved wife Gail Gould Heckeler on March 16, 1991. In 1997, Kenneth was ordained with the Conservative Congregational Christian Conference. Kenneth was a man of strong faith and proudly served as pastor at Christ Community Church in Rotterdam, West Galway Presbyterian Church in West Glenville and at Cranesville Reformed Church in Amsterdam. He also was the Associate Pastor at the East Glenville Community Church in Glenville. He took pride in giving comfort to those in need as the night Chaplin at Ellis Hospital, St. Clare's Hospital and well as the Stratton V.A. Hospital. Ken proudly served on the Board of Directors at City Mission of Schenectady. Kenneth above all cherished his time spent with his family and dedicated his life to serving others. In addition to his first wife, Dorothy; he was predeceased by his son, Scott Heckeler in 2003 and his step grandson, Tyler DeMarco in 2010. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Gail Heckeler, daughter, Susan Purga (Robert), daughter in law, Cathleen Heckeler, granddaughter, Caitlin Brooks (Tom) and grandsons, Scott Purga, Brian Heckeler (Hope) and Brad Purga (Laura). His great-granddaughter, Summer Rose Heckeler, stepchildren, Jeffrey Vanier, Pamela DeMarco (Donald) and Craig Vanier. Also surviving is his step grandchildren, Ryan DeMarco, Zachary Vanier, and Lauren Vanier, sister-in-law, Alice Button as well many extended family members and friends. Calling hours for Kenneth will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. Funeral services will follow at 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kenneth's name to Schenectady City Mission, 425 Hamilton Street, Schenectady, NY 12305. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019