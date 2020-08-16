1/
Kenneth C. Rulison
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
Kenneth C. Rulison,80, passed away on Friday August 14, 2020 after a long illness. Born on November 5th, 1939 in Gloversville. Ken was the son of the late Chester and Ruth (Brundige) Rulison. A graduate from Fulton Montgomery Community College with a degree in accounting. He later worked with New York State in the tax and finance division for over 25 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed being outdoors; hunting and fishing. Beside his mother and father, Ken is also predeceased by his loving wife, Antoinette (D'Erico) Rulison who passed away in 1988. Ken is survived by his son, Kenneth R. Rulison (Christina), his sister Sharon James (Edward), his niece Kelly Enright (Randy) and his nephew Sean James. A graveside service for Ken will be held on Wednesday August 19th at 11AM at Mount Carmel Cemetery, State Highway 29, Johnstown, 12095. Please respect social distancing at the cemetery. To leave a condolence for Ken's family please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Carmel Cemetery
