Kenneth Charles Fetter of Scotia New York passed away April 5, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Fetter was born on June 7, 1931 in Schenectady, NY, and was the son of Charles H. Fetter, Jr. and Elsie Lange Fetter. A lifelong Scotia resident, Ken demonstrated a tireless work ethic in all his endeavors and passed this quality on to his children. Ken and two childhood friends had their own lemonade stand on the bank of the Mohawk River. As a youth, he worked as a stock boy for the A&P Market and set pins at Scotia Lanes. Ken graduated from Scotia High School and was named "A Man's Man" in the yearbook. Following graduation, he worked for Richardson Luggage until he enlisted in the Air Force on December 11, 1950. Ken attained the rank of Staff Sergeant in two years. He was assigned to the Special Weapons Group of the Strategic Air Command as a Munitions Systems Specialist. After deployment to Okinawa and England during the Korean War, he was assigned to MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. He was the recipient of four service medals and was honorably discharged on December 10, 1954. While on leave in May of 1953, Ken met his future wife Anne and proposed after knowing her for less than a day. Ken and Anne were married on October 2, 1955 at the First Reformed Church in Scotia. He worked as a mechanic at Arkley Mastro Shell Station until he was hired as fleet mechanic for the Pepsi Cola Bottling Corporation on Freeman's Bridge Road in Scotia and was promoted to Complete Plant Manager, retiring after 24 years of service. He restored the Lange family homestead established in 1905, deeded from the Glen Sanders family to his grandfather, Henry. Following his retirement, Ken worked for the Country Florist in Burnt Hills, a family-owned business operated by his wife and daughter, Nancy. He also provided custom wood products for several craft shops in the area. The onset of age- related macular degeneration and subsequent loss of vision forced Ken to end his woodworking career. Mr. Fetter was predeceased by his parents Charles and Elsie Fetter and sister Marilyn Lois Bond. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Anne Smith Fetter, his children Deborah Anne Zadrozny (Benedykt), Charles Arthur Fetter (Joann), and Nancy Lynn Landry (Francis), six grandchildren Benedykt Zadrozny III (Christine), Samuel Patrick Zadrozny (Erin), Heather Lynn Landry, Meredith Anne Oram (Robert), Daniel Scott Landry (Laura), and Eric Michael Landry (Jordan), and four great-grandchildren Benedykt IV and Eilah Zadrozny, and Bradford and Daphne Oram. He is also survived by his cousin Robert Lange of Scotia, three nieces and one nephew. The family is especially grateful for the compassionate care given by Dr. Robert Halbig, Dr, David Phelps and Dr. Alec Platt, the staff of Scotia Glenville Family Medicine, and a special thank you to neighbor and friend Kathleen Harrell. They also extend their thanks for all the delicious meals provided by the "Meal Train" ladies of the First Reformed Church of Scotia during Ken's last illness. Calling hours have been scheduled for Tuesday, April 9th from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bekkering -Ellis Funeral Home, 1 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia. A service will follow at the funeral home and interment at Park Cemetery on Sacandaga Road in Scotia. Contributions can be made to the Scotia Fire Department, 148 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia, NY 12302 in recognition of the excellent service provided by Emergency Services personnel during Ken's illness. Published in The Daily Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019