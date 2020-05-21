Kenneth D. Corsetti, 87, of Ballston Lake, NY, passed away after a long illness on Monday, May 11, 2020. Born in Schenectady, NY, he was the son of Joseph and Jennie (Procopio) Corsetti. Ken grew up in Schenectady and graduated from Schenectady High School. He was employed in electronics sales throughout his career, and worked at Deltron selling power supply equipment. During his life and in his retirement, he was very active and traveled extensively throughout the U.S., and Italy. He was proud of his airplane pilot's license and accomplishments, achieving instrument rating. He owned a twin-engine Cessna for his flying journeys, and a 30-foot Carver boat for cruising the waters of Lake Champlain. Ken was an avid skier, loved to paddle, and was a member of the Schenectady Winter Sports Club. He also loved to camp and took a long-haul camping trip to Alaska and back. His latest quests included walking with the Crooked Canes and playing pickle ball with his close friends. Ken was predeceased by his parents, his wife (Myrlin Van Valkenburgh Corsetti), and his sister Iole (Corsetti) Perka. Ken is survived by one daughter (Kimberly M. Corsetti), and a step-daughter (Virginia Van Valkenburgh Powell). Ken leaves many friends who will miss his active adventures and fun sense of humor. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local food bank of choice. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 21, 2020.