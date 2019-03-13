Home

DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Kenneth E. Leffingwell


Kenneth E. Leffingwell, 88, of Schenectady, NY, passed away peacefully in his home on March 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Schenectady, on October 11, 1930, he was the son of the late Clayton and Loretta (Richardson) Leffingwell, one of nine children in a very loving and close family. He served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956 and retired after 30 years of service with the Army Depot and United States Post Service. Kenneth had a passion for bowling and golfing. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Raymond Leffingwell, Donald Leffingwell, Kathleen Panis, Gloria Bouleris, Doris Albers and Laurel Leffingwell. Kenneth is survived by his son, David (Florina) Leffingwell, Marilyn Richards, his Significant Other; and brothers, Francis (Lucille) Leffingwell and Robert (Jan Johnson) Leffingwell. Also his much loved granddaughter, Gianna Leffingwell; several nieces and nephews, and many friends who meant so much to him over the years. Calling hours will begin on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. concluding with military honors at 12 noon. Condolences and memories may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
