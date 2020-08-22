Kenneth E. Teetsel, 90, of Guilderland, NY, passed away peacefully at home with family reading to him on August 15th, 2020. Born December 17, 1929, the son of the late Earl and Katherine Teetsel. Ken grew up in Catskill, NY with his sister Florence. He graduated with an associates degree from SUNY Canton, where he met the love of his life Mary Louise Rumsey. The two were married on July 12th, 1952 and started their life together in Louisiana. Ken served in the U.S. Air Force as a mechanic on B-29 and B-47 aircraft. Following his time in the Air Force, he worked as a mechanical technician in the Capital District until his retirement in 1992. He dedicated 60 years of his life to Lynnwood Reformed Church serving as deacon, elder, choir member, and on various other committees. Ken was delivering Meals on Wheels into his 90th year. Ken loved sports, particularly golf and bowling. The family spent many summers traveling and camping together. In 1996 Ken and Mary Lou took the trip of a lifetime, driving up the Alcan Highway to Alaska. Above all else, Ken was a dedicated family man. He was predeceased by his wife Mary Lou and daughter Kathleen. Ken is survived by five children; Dianne (Lou) Manning, Carolyn (Everett) Hasper, David Teetsel, Judy (T.R.) Moore and Janette Teetsel. He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren; Aaron (Christy), Jill, Joel (Natalie), Rebekah, Zachary, Kelsey, Hattie, Rhiannon, Alex, Griffin, Max, Louie (Patrycja), along with his eight great-grandchildren; Makena, Morgan, Chandler, Nayelli, Ameera, Mason, Natalie, and Wesley. A Celebration of Life will be held at Lynnwood Reformed Church, 3714 Carman Road, Schenectady on Tuesday, Aug. 25th at 1 p.m. Donations can be made, in lieu of flowers, to Donatelife.net
. The family understands that not all who wish to commemorate Ken will be able to attend his service. They ask that you perform a Random Act of Kindness as a way to honor Ken. Those who would like to share their act of kindness or memory of Ken may do so on his "Share a Memory" page at Fredendallfuneralhome.com
.