Kenneth (Kenny) Granate
Kenneth (Kenny) Granate, 66, died Friday, August 14, 2020 at Cooperstown Center. Kenny was a resident of Schenectady ARC for nearly 30 years. He will be remembered for his charm, curiosity, and tenacious energy. He was a true extrovert who loved being around other people. He liked staying active and was always in motion. Kenny could often be found walking through his house keeping an eye on things, playing jokes on his friends, and batting his eyelashes at the women in his life. He enjoyed music, especially big band and oldies, and he looked forward to dancing at Upstate Concert Hall's Disco Night on Mondays. He attended Schenectady ARC's Princetown Ridge day program and made many fond memories there. At Princetown, Kenny enjoyed playing basketball, hanging out with friends in the courtyard, and lounging with a good magazine. Kenny is survived by his Schenectady ARC family and staff. A graveside service will be held at 12 Noon Tuesday, August 18 at Parkview Cemetery, 40 Fehr Ave, Schenectady. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Inc., 1503 Union Street, Schenectady, NY. To share a memory, visit www.jonesfh.net.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Parkview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home Inc
1503 Union Street
Schenectady, NY 12309
(518) 346-3881
