Kenneth J. Greene
Kenneth J. Greene, Sr, 78, of Consaul Rd and former resident of Mechanicville, died unexpectedly at Ellis Hospital on Sat, October 3, 2020 after being stricken at his residence. Born in Troy on August 14, 1942, son of the late Kenneth and Constance Greene, he was a 1960 graduate of Mechanicville High School. Ken immediately joined US Air Force after high school and served honorably for 3 years until his discharge in 1963. Ken worked for General Electric, Schenectady for over 40 years before retiring in 2008. He held various positions but primarily worked as a fork lift operator. He moved to Schenectady from his hometown Mechanicville in 1972. He was a former member of the Mechanicville "Chemmies" Fire Department and a longtime member of the Rotterdam Elks Lodge. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping with his family. He frequented the Schroon River Escape Campground with family and friends, creating unforgettable memories. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving companion of 31 years, Edith Harrigan and her daughter Tammy Cochran. Survivors include his daughters Lisa(Mark) Stephenson of Carlisle, NY and Laurie(John) Amodeo of Mechanicville, son Kenneth(Tina) Greene Jr, of Glenville, Edith's children John(Mary), Timothy(Tina) and Robert(Kathleen) Harrigan, Kathleen(John) Kucharski, grandchildren Marc, Marisa, Cody, Michael, Julia, Nicholas, Tyler and Ashlee, great grandchildren Eve and Zohaira, his sister Marge(Jan) Warner, the mother of his children Janice Johnson Greene and several other nieces, nephews and friends. Calling hours on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118 with a private funeral home service to follow. Masks are required for entry and social distancing procedures will be in place. Private burial service with military honors will be held at the Saratoga National Cemetery. Those wishing to remember Kenneth in a special way are asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his memory to the Rotterdam Elks Lodge 2157, 1152 Curry Rd, Rotterdam, NY 12306. During this difficult time, friends and family are encouraged to visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com for directions and to leave condolences, and share photos and special memories they have of Ken.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 6, 2020.
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY 12118
(518) 664-4500
