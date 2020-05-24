Kenneth J. Grey, 68, of Glenville passed away on Friday May 15, 2020. He was born in Schenectady on March 17, 1952 a son of Stephen and Henrietta Grzyboski Grey and was a 1970 graduate of Linton High School. Ken graduated from Union College in 1974 with a degree in economics. He was a lifelong area resident. In high school, Ken was an All-American football and baseball player. At Union College, he was an All-American football standout. While at Union, Ken was a member of the Chi Psi fraternity. He was employed as a code enforcement officer for the City of Schenectady for thirty five years, retiring in 2010. Ken was an avid lifelong sailor and participated in the Shark National Regatta on Canandaigua Lake in 1975. He also enjoyed sailing on Galway Lake. Ken was a Union College hockey and football fan. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Dr. Anthony Grey and Stephen Grey. Survivors include a brother, Victor R. Grey of Sebastian, FL; a sister, Jeanette (Timothy) Irwin of Webster; a sister-in-law, Jacqueline Grey of Inlet; his beloved yellow lab, Tesla; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Cremation was performed at Park View Crematorium, Schenectady. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. To honor his memory, please raise a glass and toast to family, friends, and good times. Memorial contributions may be made to the West Glenville Volunteer Fire Dept., in care of the funeral home. Arrangements are by the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc. 111 County Highway 106, Johnstown, NY 12095.



