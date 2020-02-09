|
Kenneth L. Shippee, 82 of Columbia Street Extension peacefully passed away on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at Samaritan Hospital in Troy surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Mechanicville, NY on June 5, 1937 and was the son of the late Lathrop P. and Libbie D. Mault Shippee. He served honorably in the US Army from 1956 – 1958. Ken was the husband of Carole A. Hill Shippee whom he married on July 15, 1961. He was a machine operator for Norton Company in Watervliet, NY for over 44 years, retiring in 2001. Ken enjoyed bowling, fishing and was an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan. He also cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren, Michaela and Jimmy. He enjoyed watching Michaela's love for dance and loved traveling to his grandson Jimmy's baseball games to watch him pitch. Ken was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in South Troy. He is the devoted father of Kimberly A. (James) LaBombard of Clifton Park, NY and Keith (Alicia Conde) Shippee of Troy, NY; brother of David M. Shippee of Schenectady, NY, Beverly J. (John) Highland of Vischer Ferry, NY and the late Barbara S. (Keith ) Peck of Clifton Park, NY; grandfather of Michaela, and James La Bombard, Timothy, Danielle, Natalie Conde, great grandfather of Amari Bonilla, Zackary and Nickolas Sommers; also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Brenda, Sharon and all of the caregivers who provided he and Carole with so much love and support which allowed him to be comfortable at home. Special thanks to Tiffany and Sharon from The Eddy Visiting Nurses who provided comfort and guidance to Ken and his family. Funeral will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church in South Troy where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Lucian. Calling hours will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will be in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the , One Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 or The 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020