Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Christ Episcopal Church
West High Street
Ballston Spa, NY
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Christ Episcopal Church
West High Street
Ballston Spa, NY
Kenneth P. Duchesne, Jr. "Jake", 62, passed away at home on Sunday, May 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Troy, NY on May 19, 1957, he was the son of Kenneth and Eleanor Duchesne, Sr. Jake was a heavy equipment operator starting his career at Royal Dyer in Mechanicville and Douglas Dyer in Mechanicville, and later working for Clear Enterprise, and Rozell Industries of Glens Falls. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a member of the Buck Mountain Club and Meigsville Hunting Club. He was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church. Jake was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He was always willing to lend a hand or give guidance to his family and many friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Eleanor. Jake is survived by his wife, Julia and their daughters, Bernadine Dehoff (Timothy) and Sarah Cook (Christopher); grandchildren, Alexander Roney, Samantha Roney and Tristan Cook; siblings, Sherrie Rose, Jackie Snow, Gene Duchesne (Linda), Cathy Kramek (Mark, Sr), and Jeff Duchesne (Mary Ellen); and numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, June 1 from noon to 3 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, West High Street, Ballston Spa. A celebration of life will follow at 3 p.m. Interment will be private at Clarkville Cemetery in Edinburgh. Memorial contributions in memory of Jake may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 15 West High Street, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 29, 2019
