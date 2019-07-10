Kenneth (Kenny) W. Gatta, a resident of New York City, passed away on July 6, 2019. Born on November 13, 1963, he was a graduate of Scotia Glennville High School (class of '81) and Hudson Valley Community College. Kenny was a kind and gentle soul whose smile, laugh, and love will be dearly missed. He was both fun and mischievous, as well as a deeply sensitive and caring man. Kenny formed close, meaningful friendships wherever he went; moreover, he was of service to many in recovery. Kenny spent many years working in the restaurant and catering businesses in both Provincetown, MA and NYC. He especially enjoyed his most recent landscaping job at the Hudson River Park in New York. This was his most rewarding job to date, where he got to work outdoors and be in nature. Kenny also volunteered with a program called Puppies Behind Bars, where he worked with dogs to acclimate them to city living. This played to his lifelong love of animals. Kenny is the youngest son of Phyllis and the late George Gatta. He is also survived by brothers, George Jr. (Vivian), Stephen (Mark Peterson), and John (Debbie); sisters, Patricia (Rich Fennelly), Susan Stoyan (George), and Cynthia Hurley (Joe), his loving nieces and nephews, and a large extended family. A private memorial service will be held at Bekkering Funeral Home in Scotia. There will be no calling hours. Please consider donations to be made in Kenny's name to puppiesbehindbars.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 10, 2019